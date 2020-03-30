Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor-starrer ‘Mehar Posh’ to air on April 3

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s much-awaited romantic drama serial Mehar Posh will be aired on Friday, April 3, 2020 on Geo Entertainment.



This was disclosed by on the official Instagram handle of Danish Taimoor, who is playing the role of Shahjahan in the drama serial.

He wrote, “Watch the 1st episode of MEHAR POSH on 3rd of April, Friday at 8pm on #Geo.”

Danish also shared the starting date on his Instagram Story.



He writes, “Mehar Posh, starting from 3rd April, Friday at 8pm on Geo.”

Ayeza also shared the release date on the photo-video sharing platform.

Ayeza Khan and Danish have been treating the fans with the posters and teasers of the drama and the fans were eagerly waiting for the serial.

