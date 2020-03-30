The world came to an end in April 2020 in 'AHS' as fans find eerie similarities

As the COVID-19 pandemic tightens its grasp around the globe, a large chunk of the world's population has panic skyrocketing for them as they let their anxieties make them belief that this might just be the very end.

Adding fuel to the fire was one episode of American Horror Story that fans believe is now starting to become eerily similar to the present catastrophic conditions of the world.

The episode titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse, featured the world coming to an end in April of 2020. And with April just around the corner, fans are fretting to say the least.

The show had featured the characters of Coco, Mr Gallant, Evie Gallant and Mallory escaping Los Angeles through a private jet while the city witnessed the beginning of an apparent end of the world.

Fans and social media users were quick to connect the dots urging that the real-life predicament in the current scenario reflects the show’s plot.

A handful of Reddit users even argued that Ryan Murphy, the showrunner and creator, was an Illuminati, as the episode was rolled out back in 2018 when there was no sign of a global pandemic such as this, in sight.

Apart from that, some even jumped in to amplify the fright, reminding other users that this wasn’t the only show predicting the end of time.

One Reddit user wrote: “The show ‘The Last Man on Earth’ is set in 2020, after the world population is wiped out by a mysterious virus. Just saying.”

On the other hand Emily Blunt-starrer, A Quiet Place is also set in 2020 that showed the population getting gradually wiped out by aliens.