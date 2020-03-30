Ben Affleck surprised by his son Samuel

Ben Affleck's eight-year-old son Samuel surprised his father on Sunday as he rode his bike over to his dad's house in Los Angeles to say 'Hi' amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The 47-year-old actor had a pleasant surprise when he made his way to his front yardwhere his son was waiting for him to say 'Hi'. Samuel was reportedly accompanied by his nanny who brought over some school work for Ben to look at.

Samuel dressed casually fro the bike ride and completed his look with a dark helmet.



The father-son appearance comes after the Batman actor was photographed earlier in the day with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

The pair enjoyed a stroll around his Brentwood neighborhood to walk her dog.