Ben Affleck, girlfriend Ana de Armas look gorgeous during a romantic stroll

American actor Ben Affleck was spotted with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, on a PDA-filled walk during a fresh air break on Saturday.
The couple was looking dashing together as they enjoyed some loved-up moments on the street.
The 47-year-old actor dressed casually as he joined the 31-year-old and her pooch around Brentwood.
The Batman star kept warm in a grey jacket and accessorised with a cap on his head. While' her girlfriend teamed her stylish top with form fitting jeans and some white sneakers.
The Cuban-Spanish actress styled her brunette hair out and appeared to be wearing a natural amount of makeup.
At one point the duo couldn't help but pack on the PDA while out in the outdoors.
Their self-isolating break comes after a source told Us Weekly recently that they were very happy together.
