Salman Khan pledges support to 25,000 daily wagers amid coronavirus crisis

Salman Khan, who always makes others feel happy with his good deeds, has lent his support to over 25,000 daily wage workers from various crafts of the film industry to meet their financial needs during coronavirus crisis.

The Dabangg actor has always been there for workers and that is a known fact to all of his fans. the actor has always made attempts to support others while trying to do a good deed but never flaunted what he does.

And currently, many daily wage workers have been facing a difficult time and in fact, are finding it hard to even feed themselves and their families.

During this tough phase, the world is going thorough, Slaman Khan's support to them will surely work as a much-needed relief in crisis.

Salman Khan's NGO has also been providing for people with their education and medical needs.



Among others, Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore in the fight to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Undoubtedly, this is one of the biggest gestures made by a showbiz star and his contribution is certainly praiseworthy.