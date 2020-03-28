Zara Noor Abbas looks cute as a button in throwback childhood post

Pakistani star Zara Noor Abbas has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak and her latest endearing Instagram post has won the hearts on social media.



The Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her childhood photo, apparently clicked at a picnic point, on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Ghosts of the past keep coming back to the future.”

The adorable photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, Zara had shared a throwback family photo on the photo-video sharing platform with caption “Piku humesha Se hee sir pe sawaar thi.”

Recently, the actress had also revealed that she was always afraid of holding birds, cats and dogs but she had overcome this fear now.



She shared behind the scenes video from the sets of Zebaish, wherein she could be seen holding a pigeon in her hands.

One can clearly see the fear on Zara’s face while she is holding the pigeon.

