Armeena Khan warns, smoking can increase risk of contracting coronavirus

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has said that smoking can increase the chances of contracting the novel coronavirus.



The Sherdil actress took to Instagram to share a World Health Organization warning saying “Smoking can increase your chances of getting the #Covid19.”

She urged smokers to use this opportunity to quit.



Earlier, the actress joked over coronavirus scare saying “I’m washing my hands in my dreams too now.”

She has also appreciated all the medical staff around the world who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

The actress penned down an appreciation note for the medical staff across the world.

She tweeted, “Let’s thank all the medical staff around the world who are currently on the front lines, engaged in what is nothing less than a full-scale war. They are literally laying down their lives in the line of duty.”