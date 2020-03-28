Priyanka Chopra’s grandmother wondered 'who’s going to marry her?'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is one of Hollywood’s emerging leading ladies. In recent years she has made a large indent in the industry and within no time, and continues to strengthen her hold onto the filming world at large.



Priyanka Chopra recently opened up, after an appearance on the May cover of UK’s Tatler magazine, regarding her life plans for the future and credited her parents as her biggest influence on wanting to start a new chapter of her life with her husband Nick Jonas.



Priyanka has been making it big in Hollywood, with new projects stacked in anticipation. From a role in Robert Rodriguez’s Netfilx film, to Matrix 4.

Throughout her journey to break out into a whole different industry, Priyanka credits all her accomplishments to her parents, ushering them as the biggest influencers in her life.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the star was quoted saying, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”