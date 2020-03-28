Jameela Jamil claps back at trolls 'hoping' for her to contract coronavirus

British actor Jameela Jamil is adored by a number of people over her progressive views and her persistent fight for issues pertaining to mental health and women empowerment.

However, there is a huge lot of people who have taken it upon themselves to criticize the actor on whatever she does.

With the coronavirus pandemic escalating, her haters have crossed all bounds and are now joking about how she will be the next one to contract the infectious disease.

Jamil, on the other hand, proved that she is not one to get affected by the nasty comments as she had a clap back ready to hammer the trolls on social media.

“If you’re gonna make a joke about how I am going to be the first actress with coronavirus, ya late and ya basic,” she tweeted.

“Joking about my mental and physical health doesn’t hurt me as much as other more vulnerable people with chronic illness/invisible disability/actual munchausens,” she added.

“And for what? To stop me from being an activist against eating disorders? To stop me from destigmatizing conversations about mental health, suicides, sexual consent, abortions, women’s rights, trans rights?,” she continued.