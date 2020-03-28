Saboor Ali urges fans to take coronavirus seriously, stay at home

Pakistani actress Saboor Ali has said that coronavirus pandemic is real and urged her fans to stay indoors and take it seriously for the sake of their family.



The Bhool actress shared story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I have been through thick and thin, ups and downs, life has been a rollercoaster ride but never have I come across a catastrophe this big.”

She went on to say “Coronavirus is real! Please take it serious for the sake of your family.”

Saboor once again urged her fans to "keep their hands sanitized or washed, practice social distancing, help people who are needy.”

She further said, “And last but not the least stay home stay safe.”

Earlier, Saboor Ali showed off her hidden talent during self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gul-o-Gulzar actress took to Instagram to share her paintings with the fans and show off her artistic side.

On the work front, Saboor Ali was recently seen in TV drama serials Gul-o-Gulzar and Naqab Zan.