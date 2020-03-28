close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2020

Bella Hadid dazzles in yellow jacket and blue jeans as she steps out of self-isolation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 28, 2020

 Bella Hadid looked sunning in casual outfit as she stepped out of self-isolation to pick up some  food in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 23-year-old model was looking gorgeous as she stood out in a bright yellow jacket with jeans and a T-shirt, adding sneakers on Friday morning.

Bella added a little sparkle to her look with large gold hoop earrings; she pulled her brunette locks back into an updo while opting for minimal makeup.

Her food pick up outing is a nice break from her self-isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Bella has been documenting her quarantine on her social media, with the beauty revealing on Thursday her new project - tie-dying Chrome Hearts shirt and donating all proceeds to doctors, hospitals and families in need.


Latest News

More From Entertainment