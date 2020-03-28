Bella Hadid dazzles in yellow jacket and blue jeans as she steps out of self-isolation

Bella Hadid looked sunning in casual outfit as she stepped out of self-isolation to pick up some food in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 23-year-old model was looking gorgeous as she stood out in a bright yellow jacket with jeans and a T-shirt, adding sneakers on Friday morning.



Bella added a little sparkle to her look with large gold hoop earrings; she pulled her brunette locks back into an updo while opting for minimal makeup.



Her food pick up outing is a nice break from her self-isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



Bella has been documenting her quarantine on her social media, with the beauty revealing on Thursday her new project - tie-dying Chrome Hearts shirt and donating all proceeds to doctors, hospitals and families in need.



