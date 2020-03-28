French Montana accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman

American rapper French Montana has been accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman.

According to reports, the alleged victim has filed a lawsuit which referred to him by his birth name Karim Karbouch.

The Independent reported that the the lawsuit was filed on Thursday on behalf of the plaintiff.

The lawsuit also lists several defendants other than the American-Moroccan rapper.

The report said it also includes a man described as “an agent and employee for” Montana and multiple business entities.



It said the alleged assault took place on 28 March 2018, according to the complaint.

According to the complainant, identified as Jon Doe, was allegedly "sexually assaulted, sexually harassed” by Montana and ”sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and raped” by the other man.



