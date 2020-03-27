'Gossip Girl' presents the final cast for the reboot

Attention Upper Easter-Siders! Our one true source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite is just around the block, as the final cast for the Gossip Girl reboot has finally been tied up.

According to the latest intel on the reboot, Deadline reports that the star cast for the HBO Max sequel will include Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Thomas Doherty and Jason Gotay with Emily Alyn Lind being one of the lead characters.

The portal reported that “the prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

While it remains unannounced as to which actor will be taking on which avatar, Screen Rant speculates that Lind may be roped in for Blake Lively’s iconic character of Serena van der Woodsen.

Apart from that, Kristen Bell may be coming back as the narrator for Gossip Girl 2.0 as well after doing the same for the original.

“I called Dawn Ostroff — who was the head of The CW at the time — and said, ‘Hey, I did so much narration on Veronica Mars, can I narrate this show? And she said, ‘Hey, that’s a very good idea.’ They knew I had a younger voice, they liked me and they knew I’d show up for work, and I guess that was all I really needed. It was so clear to me how sassy and catty she needed to be,” Bell was quoted as saying.