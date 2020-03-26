Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to fight child hunger amid coronavirus crisis

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has donated one million dollars to fight child hunger amid the coronavirus spread.



The Maleficent actress and longtime humanitarian pledged the sum to 'No Kid Hungry' organisation, which will provide meals for children from low-income families across the US, where many schools have closed due to the pandemic.

Jolie said: "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus.

"Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support.

"No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

No Kid Hungry revealed it had already given $2 million (£1.68) to 78 organisations in 30 states to help feed vulnerable children.

Oscar-winner Jolie, 44, is not the only celebrity to help with the relief effort amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million (£4.2 million) towards organisations in the US and around the world.

Former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger pledged $1 million to a fund supplying resources to frontline medical staff while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated the same sum to two food bank charities.