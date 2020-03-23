Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: report

The disgraced Bollywood mogul, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month, has reportedly been tested positive for coronavirus.

The 68-year-old ex producer was allegedly undergoing medical evaluations at the maximum security facility in the New York State town of Alden.

Weinstein has already experienced medical complications, and was rushed to Bellevue hospital after his sentencing with alleged high blood pressure.

According to medai report, New York Board of Corrections released a statement about the spread of the virus in prisons in the state.

It read: "Significantly fewer people in jail will limit the spread of COVID-19 infection among people in custody and those who work in the jails, minimize the number of people in custody who will need medical care, decrease the density of housing areas for people who remain in jail, and allow New Yorkers to maintain connections with and support from their loved ones."