Mehwish Hayat praises Russian president Putin in Instagram post

Pakistani film star Mehwish Hayat is convinced that forcing people to stay at their homes is the only way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities in several countries over the past two months have struggled in enforcing social distancing and self-isolation.

The actress on Saturday seemed to have found a way to implement the orders being given by the authorities.

Mehwish has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for the measures she thinks he has reportedly introduced to stop people from spreading coronavirus.

Taking to her Insta stories, Mehwish shared a screenshot of a message that read: "Putin has stated: Russian citizens has 2 options; Stay home for 15 days or in jail for 5 years. Statement is over".

While the veracity of the message shared by the actress is not immediately known, Mehwish Hayat found it to be the best solution to force people to stay at their homes during the virus crisis.

"Mic drop!," Mehwish commented on the message that also accompanied a picture of the Russian leader.