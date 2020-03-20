British media's attempt to vilify Meghan Markle unveiled by actor Simon Rex

Meghan Markle is unquestionably one of celebrity who somehow always falls prey to negative press, especially in the United Kingdom after her marriage to Prince Harry.

And it now appears that the tactics used by tabloids to throw the Duchess of Sussex under negative light have finally brought to light by American actor Simon Rex.

The 45-year-old actor who had worked with the former Suits star on a TV show titled Cuts, disclosed the lengths at which the British press was willing to go to in order to vilify the new royal family member.

Speaking on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, the actor revealed that while he and Meghan had hung out on multiple occasions, they were never romantically involved.

"Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way," he said.

"When that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and [expletive] up the royal [expletive] family,” he added.

Meghan and Harry on the other hand, are officially kick starting their new life in Canada with baby Archie by self-isolating as coronavirus escalates around the world.