How Miley Cyrus went from being an adored child star to one of the most disliked celebrities

Miley Cyrus went from being one of the most loved child stars to one of the entertainment industry’s most contentious personalities.

The 27-year-old vocal powerhouse has been embroiled I in a plethora of controversies in her personal life and her nonchalant attitude towards life and anything orthodox.

The diva had first sparked the wrath of the world when she was labelled to have a hyper-sexualized personality with her Vanity Fair photo shoot featuring a 15-year-old stripped Miley.

“I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed,” she had said later as per The Huffington Post. “I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about,” she added.

The singer got tangled in controversy once again over another one of her photos that was termed racist with her stretching her eyes appearing to be mocking an Asian man she was in the photo.

She later issued an apology saying: “I really wanted to stress how sorry I am if the photo of me with my friends offended anyone. I have learned a valuable lesson from this and know that sometimes my actions can be unintentionally hurtful. I know everything is a part of GOD’s ultimate plan, and mistakes happen so that eventually I will become the woman he aspires me to be.”

The Wrecking Ball hit maker was also accused of making fun of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato in one of the YouTube video made by her and her friend Mandy Jiroux.

The matter was later addressed by Miley in Popstar! Magazine, “We were just, like, having fun. … They have, like, a YouTube account, and so at the end of our video we did put ‘Go to their YouTube.’ … We were kind of supporting their channel, but also being silly because they were being funny, and that’s our thing — to be funny. … Elvis says, ‘Imitation is the greatest form of flattery,’ so we were imitating them being funny.”

She later took a jab at Selena once again during one of her concerts as well when she brought out a cardboard cutout of the singer on stage and threw it at the audience all the while singing her song F U.

Apart from that, the singer was also seen smoking salvia in one of the videos that had been making rounds. She later apologized saying: “It was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for.”

Her bold and heated dance at the Teen Choice Awards where she performed Party in the USA in 2009 also unleashed fury as the show was mainly centered around a younger audience.

Perhaps the most contentious moment in her career, her performance with Robin Thicke in 2013 hurled ample criticism her way. Her performance on Blurred Lines with an outrageous outfit and some bold moves became the talk of town, not for good reason.

Miley was also accused of cultural appropriation with her album Bangerz, which included the music video of her song We Cant Stop showing her twerking with black women and using black culture for her music.

The singer also took a jab at her then-fiance Liam Hemsworth when she poked fun at the engagement ring given to her by him, saying the band wasn’t really “her aesthetic” but “I’ll wear it because you love me.”