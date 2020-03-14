One Direction reuniting? Niall Horan drops a hint

One Direction fans who had previously been heartbroken may have some good news as Niall Horan came forth suggesting there may be a reunion in the future.

The 26-year-old Nice to Meet You crooner during his appearance on the karaoke segment of Late Late Night Show with James Corden with a lie detector attached to him, revealed if there are any possibilities of the five much-sought after boys coming back together.

When asked of the future prospects of a reunion, the singer uttered a firm and resolute “yes” unleashing a wave euphoria amongst One Direction fans who had been heartbroken following their split in 2015.

Earlier, Louis Tomlinson too had given some reassurance during his interview on The One Show back in January, as he said: “I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to.”

On the other hand, Harry Styles too had said the same to Rolling Stone in 2019: “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again.”