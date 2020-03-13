close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2020

'Fast and Furious 9' release postponed for a year

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 13, 2020

Fans of the popular franchise Fast and Furious were left disappointed when reports emerged that the latest  installment "Fast and Furious  9" might get delayed due to global crisis caused by coronavirus.

Their fears were realized recently when the filmmakers  announced that they are delaying the release of the movie for a year. 

China, South Korea and Italy and many others countries are affected  by the lethal disease which restricted public activities including the shutdown of theaters.

The latest installment of Fast and Furious franchise titled  "Fast 9" will now be releasing globally in April 2021.

The film stars Vin Diesel in one of the leading roles.

