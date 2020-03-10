Zara Noor Abbas writes an emotional note to Sajal Ali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zara Noor Abbas on Tuesday wrote a heartwarming Instagram note for her best friend Sajal Ali ahead of the latter's wedding in near future.
Her post also accompanied a picture of the two actors and a video of the bride-to-be.
In her note, Zara recounted how they share moments of happiness and disparity and how they have been through thick and thin together during a decade of their friendship.
She also shared her concerns, as is always the case with friends of any bride-to-be, on how things are bound to change between them once Sajal is married.
Here is a complete note which Zara Noor Abbas wrote on Instagram: "A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life.
I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine [email protected]"
She concluded her post with a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer "Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayen Gai": "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi".
Zara Noor Abbas on Tuesday wrote a heartwarming Instagram note for her best friend Sajal Ali ahead of the latter's wedding in near future.
Her post also accompanied a picture of the two actors and a video of the bride-to-be.
In her note, Zara recounted how they share moments of happiness and disparity and how they have been through thick and thin together during a decade of their friendship.
She also shared her concerns, as is always the case with friends of any bride-to-be, on how things are bound to change between them once Sajal is married.
Here is a complete note which Zara Noor Abbas wrote on Instagram: "A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life.
I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine [email protected]"
She concluded her post with a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer "Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayen Gai": "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi".