Zara Noor Abbas writes an emotional note to Sajal Ali

Zara Noor Abbas on Tuesday wrote a heartwarming Instagram note for her best friend Sajal Ali ahead of the latter's wedding in near future.



Her post also accompanied a picture of the two actors and a video of the bride-to-be.

In her note, Zara recounted how they share moments of happiness and disparity and how they have been through thick and thin together during a decade of their friendship.

She also shared her concerns, as is always the case with friends of any bride-to-be, on how things are bound to change between them once Sajal is married.

Here is a complete note which Zara Noor Abbas wrote on Instagram: "A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life.

I can't believe you are getting married now. My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine [email protected]"

She concluded her post with a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer "Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayen Gai": "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi".







