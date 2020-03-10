Dylan Sprouse has THIS to say on Selena Gomez’s ‘worst kiss’ remark

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dylan Sprouse has come forth reacting to a comment made by Selena Gomez relating to her early days with Disney.
In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena had said that her on-screen kiss with the actor was one of the worst days of her life.
"It was my first kiss — on camera. It was one of the worst days of my life," she said.
Responding to this, Dylan took to Twitter to share a screen shot of a news article, that showed the image of Selena all dolled up with the headline “Kissing Dylan was ‘The worst,” alongside an inset image of Dylan wearing a suit, tie and fedora.
“Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message,” he wrote.
Dylan’s brother Cole Sprouse also took a jab and said that he has never been termed as ‘worst’ in the kissing department.
“Can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me,” Cole replied to an Instagram post by Teen Vogue about Selena’s interview.
