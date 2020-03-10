Dylan Sprouse has THIS to say on Selena Gomez’s ‘worst kiss’ remark

Dylan Sprouse has come forth reacting to a comment made by Selena Gomez relating to her early days with Disney.

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena had said that her on-screen kiss with the actor was one of the worst days of her life.



"It was my first kiss — on camera. It was one of the worst days of my life," she said.

Responding to this, Dylan took to Twitter to share a screen shot of a news article, that showed the image of Selena all dolled up with the headline “Kissing Dylan was ‘The worst,” alongside an inset image of Dylan wearing a suit, tie and fedora.

“Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message,” he wrote.

Dylan’s brother Cole Sprouse also took a jab and said that he has never been termed as ‘worst’ in the kissing department.

“Can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me,” Cole replied to an Instagram post by Teen Vogue about Selena’s interview.