Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom plan Japanese wedding amid baby buzz

American singer Katy Perry and her beau English actor Orlando Bloom are reportedly planning to tie the knot in June. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.



It is learnt that the lovebirds are interested to have their ceremony in Japan — which might be difficult to pull off if the coronavirus outbreak continues as the country is already considering postponing this summer’s Olympic Games due to the lethal disease.

The pair had originally planned on a winter wedding last year, People reported at the time, but pushed back the date, “due to the location they want.”

The “Firework” singer accompanied Bloom, 43, and Flynn, his 9-year-old son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, on a press tour in Japan around Thanksgiving last year.



Perry — whose marriage to Russell Brand was a lavish affair in India — is said to want an intimate, low-key ceremony this time around.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Perry, 35, threw fans into a frenzy by hinting that she’s pregnant. The star posted a teaser clip of the video for her new song, “Never Worn White,” at the end of which she appears to cradle her belly in her hands.

