Inside Jennifer Aniston’s stunning garden at her Beverly Hills mansion

Jennifer Aniston just gave her fans a huge glimpse inside the garden at her Beverly Hills mansion and it is beyond stunning.

The Friends alum took to Instagram stories to post a picturesque snap from her garden taken at sunrise.

The star's garden is lined with plants and trees for maximum privacy and is the perfect outside space for hosting, something Jennifer enjoys doing at the weekends.

“Morning Glory,” the starlet captioned the picture.

In her living room, the award-winning star has a large balcony, which looks out at the entire garden.

Jennifer Aniston has a luxurious house, which she proudly boasts.

Earlier in an interview to Architectural Digest, the 51-year-old actress said, “The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

"It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here,” she added.