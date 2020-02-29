Lady Gaga confesses she is intensely ‘serious’ about boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has come forth revealing true feelings about her new beau Michael Polansky – a Harvard graduate and a philanthropist.



The singer just released her new single Stupid Love and it seems like she has fallen head over heels in love with Michael.

A source told HollywoodLife that what the two have is far more serious than a casual fling, “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” it said.

“She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them. It’s more than just physical though, she’s very attracted to his mind, he’s brilliant. He went to Harvard, which is impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s devoted his whole career to philanthropy. That is such a passion of hers, so they’re really aligned there. It’s a great match on many levels,” added the insider.



Lady Gaga and Michael were seen together for the first time spending New Year’s Eve together. After posting a couple of PDA-filled photos, the couple made their Instagram official with a loved-up post.

Moreover, Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly since splitting from her ex-fiance Christian Carino in February, 2019.