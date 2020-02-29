close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 29, 2020

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabrielle Brooks have a 'romantic' lunch date

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 29, 2020

Liam Hemsworth and his rumoured girlfriend Gabrielle Brooks seem to prove their relationship stronger than ever as the  duo was seen having a sunny lunch date with friends on Thursday.

 The couple, which is yet to confirm their relationship, has spotted numerous times to prove that  they are dating.

Recently, the paparazzis caught the pair smiling while sitting side-by-side during the meal at a restaurant. Later, the pair and their pals were snapped leaving one-by-one as they left via the location’s walkway.

In photos, went viral, Liam Hemsworth looks as handsome as ever, rocking a black T-shirt and jeans, while  Gabriella Brooks  sports a white tank top over a pair of mid-riff denim pants.

The Hunger Games actor and Aussie model got together a few months after Liam parted ways from his Miley Cyrus. 

Earlier, the photographers have caught the lovebirds bonding with Liam's parents. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment