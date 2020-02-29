Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabrielle Brooks have a 'romantic' lunch date

Liam Hemsworth and his rumoured girlfriend Gabrielle Brooks seem to prove their relationship stronger than ever as the duo was seen having a sunny lunch date with friends on Thursday.



The couple, which is yet to confirm their relationship, has spotted numerous times to prove that they are dating.



Recently, the paparazzis caught the pair smiling while sitting side-by-side during the meal at a restaurant. Later, the pair and their pals were snapped leaving one-by-one as they left via the location’s walkway.



In photos, went viral, Liam Hemsworth looks as handsome as ever, rocking a black T-shirt and jeans, while Gabriella Brooks sports a white tank top over a pair of mid-riff denim pants.

The Hunger Games actor and Aussie model got together a few months after Liam parted ways from his Miley Cyrus.



Earlier, the photographers have caught the lovebirds bonding with Liam's parents.