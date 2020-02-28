Sajal Ali looks stunning in THESE photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in these adorable photos that have won the hearts on social media.
Sajal, who is set to tie the knot to Ahad Raza Mir soon, attended the maiyon festivities of fellow stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar recently and shared dazzling pictures from the ceremony.
The 26-year-old Alif actress shared the photos on her Instagram story.
The MOM actress looked nothing short of a vision in the photos with Hassan and Sadia. She was all smiling and the pictures have won the hearts on social media.
