close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2020

Sajal Ali looks stunning in THESE photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 28, 2020
Sajal Ali looks stunning in THESE photos

Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in these adorable photos that have won the hearts on social media.

Sajal, who is set to tie the knot to Ahad Raza Mir soon, attended the maiyon festivities of fellow stars Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar recently and shared dazzling pictures from the ceremony.

The 26-year-old Alif actress shared the photos on her Instagram story.

The MOM actress looked nothing short of a vision in the photos with Hassan and Sadia. She was all smiling and the pictures have won the hearts on social media.

Check Out the latest photos below


Latest News

More From Entertainment