Ayeza Khan hits back at critics over her character Mehwish in MPTH

Ayeza Khan, who rose to new heights with her role as Mehwish in a recently concluded drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho (MPTH), has strongly reacted to the trolls criticizing her for choosing an infamous character.



The play, which has already concluded, had left fans divided with diverse opinions about the Ayeza Khan's character Mehwish and the serial’s tearful and unideal ending.

Lashing out at the critics of her character, Khan efficiently explained that she is an actor and plays all sorts of roles beyond one's likes or dislikes.

The charming actress took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy note that, apparently, was for those who were unnecessarily taking a dig at the Pakistani drama star.

In her note on social media, the actress has explained how much love and praise Mehwish (her character) received from her millions of fans.

“I am surprised how bloggers and other pages sharing this without even bothering to ask me,” Aeyza wrote.

She continued: “Let me tell you guys one thing very clearly. I am an actor and plays characters and keep playing different characters in future. I am receiving so much love from the people around me, the hugs, the kisses, the praises I can’t tell you. Thank you so much for loving me as Mehwish”







