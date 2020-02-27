Pregnant Sophie Turner hides her baby bump from the paparazzi: See pictures

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child and the couple have remained tight-lipped about the matter so far.



It was only recently that Sophie and Joe were seen taking a stroll casually in the city. The couple was headed for a breakfast in Studio City, California and the shutterbags caught a glimpse of the duo.

The Game of Thrones star was seen hiding her plausible baby bump by donning a loose blue-coloured zip-up hoodie.

Meanwhile, Joe was snapped in a jolly mood, sporting a tie-dye hoodie with a pair of shorts. The soon-to-be parents were seen taking a stroll with their dogs.

Just a few days ago, New Idea reported that Sophie was 'nervous' about her pregnancy. The outlet's source claimed she has been 'nervous' about managing motherhood with her profession.

The insider added that Joe is trying everything in his will to keep Sophie at ease.

The news about Sophie's pregnancy was broken by initially broken Just Jared.