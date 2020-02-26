Yasir Hussain comes out in support of Sonya Hussyn

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain has come out in support of co-star Sonya Hussyn after she was criticized by writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.



In an interview recently, Khalil ur Rehman had said that Sonya had not reached the calibre to do any justice to his script after the actress had claimed that she had rejected the role of Mehwish in Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Yasir took to Instagram and shared a photo with Sonya and wrote, “@sonyahussyn I can evaluate your calibre by how long you put up with being My friend. So far you’re highly excellent."

He went on to say, “Aur acting mai toh aap Ustaad hain (And in acting, you are a teacher) from comedy to intense serious characters. you are one of the Finest actors of the Country. keep growing #friend #actor #diva #sonyahussyn.”



Sonya had recently revealed that she had turned down the role of Mehwish in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.