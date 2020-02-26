Eminem fans recreate 'Godzilla' at super-sonic speed, leave the internet stunned

Eminem on Tuesday took to his social media account to urge his fans to take the #GodzillaChallenge and recreate the song at his rapid-fire flow.



The Rap God uploaded a video on Instagram wherein he could be seen rapping at supersonic speed.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @trillervids#GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites,” he captioned the video.

Eminem’s newly released single Godzilla became all the rage lately ever since it debuted on Instagram.



Here's how fans attempted to recreate Eminem's highly popular track 'Godzilla'



