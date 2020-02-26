Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for Nick Jonas ahead of his debut as judge on 'The Voice'

Priyanka Chopra has always supported Nick Jonas and she was at it again after she cheering her husband on for his new venture.



In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Priyanka can be seen cheering for Nick as they sit in a mini theatre watching the premiere of The Voice. The singer made a debut on the singing reality show as the new coach.



Nick took to Instagram and posted the video showcasing the power couple watching the episode on the big screen.

The Jonas Brother was dressed in a black T-shirt saying, “It’s on!” whereas, Priyanka being her cheerleader can be seeing throwing her hands and feet in the air to do a little dance to cheer him on.

The Voice also features John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as coaches.



On the work front front, Priyanka has finished shooting for The White Tiger airing on Netflix. She will be soon seen essaying the role of Ma Anand Sheela in amazon’s new series.



She recently visited India to join a special fashion show where she even met Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for a get-together.