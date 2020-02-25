Fans swarm around Humayun Saeed as he lands in Multan

Humayun Saeed has received a grand welcome in Multan where he arrived on Tuesday, a day before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city.

Videos of scores of his fans gathering around his vehicle are all over social media. The clips show the actor being surrounded by a mob of fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrity.

According to social media users who posted the clips on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the actor has arrived in Multan to witness the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Multan will host its first PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans on Wednesday.

The video shows the actor waving to his fans as they gather around his car.







