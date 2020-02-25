Jennifer Lopez bursts into tears remembering Kobe Bryant at his memorial

Jennifer Lopez, who joined her beau Alex Rodriguez at Kobe Bryant's memorial service to celebrate his life, broke down into tears remembering the legendary basketball star.

The singer, along with other stars, was mourning the sad demise of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who were killed in a helicopter crash last month along with five other people.

Tears coursed down her cheeks while she paid her respects to her late friend at the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Paying tribute the legend, J-Lo had painted her nails especially for the ceremony with the dainty numbers 24 and 2 to commemorate the service which was being held on February 24.



She was deeply sad as she watched his wife Vanessa take to the stage and share her declaration of love for her late husband.

In the wake of the sad news, the singing super star had taken to Instagram to pen a message to Kobe and his family.