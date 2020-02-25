Harvey Weinstein taken into custody after conviction in landmark #MeToo trial

Harvey Weinstein on Monday was found guilty of a criminal sexual act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013. He will remain in custody until his sentencing on March 11.

The jury of seven men and five women have convicted the once powerful Hollywood producer of sexual assault and rape. The verdict was hailed as a historic victory by the #MeToo Movement against sexual abuse.

Following the verdicts, Cyrus Vance, New York County District Attorney described Weinstein as a "vicious, serial sexual predator".



The disgraced Hollywood mogul could face more than 25 years in jail after being found guilty of two charges in his sexual assault trial. While his third-degree rape count is punishable by up to four years.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since allegations against him ignited a global reckoning against men abusing positions of power in October 2017.

But with many claims too old to prosecute, the jury considered charges related to just two: ex-actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

The predatory sexual assault charges included testimony from "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in her New York apartment in the winter of 1993-94.