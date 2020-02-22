Eminem pays tribute to black people in new track: Check out





Eminem on Saturday took to his social media accounts to promote Royce da 5'9"'s new album The Allegory, which also features his vocals in one of its tracks.

"Check out my Bad half’s new album #TheAllegory - ‘dis s*** crazy'," he said of the album in a Tweet.

One of the tracks which follows his guest appearance is titled "Perspective-Skit", in which Slim Shady addresses racism and highlights the impact that hip-hop music has left on the society.

In the song, the Detroit rapper pays tribute to black people for creating hip-hop which he says has united people of different colors.

"But you’ve got people of all races, like, coming together and helping shape this from the ground up,” Eminem begins. “So now you got little white kids growin’ up with black idols. And you got black kids growin’ up with white idols. And you got — it’s just this whole mixing pot. Nothing has brought more races and more people from all different walks of life together than hip-hop.”



