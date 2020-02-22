Shatrughan Sinha opens up about his recent visit to Pakistan

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently attended a wedding ceremony in Lahore, has opened up about his visit and the love he received in Pakistan.



Shatrughan Sinha attended a wedding ceremony of his Pakistani friend’s son in Lahore and his photos and videos had taken the internet by storm.

About his visit to Pakistan, Sinha said he feels good whenever he comes to Pakistan, adding that he would always remember hospitality and love of Pakistani fans.

On Friday, Pakistani actress Reema Khan shared photos with Shatrughan Sinha from a wedding ceremony in Lahore.



The photos confirmed the appearance of Sinha at the event that took place in Lahore.

The actress took to Instagram and shared photos with the Bollywood actor. She wrote, “Attended wedding in Lahore..#shatrughansinha #lahore #weddingbells #qawalinight.”