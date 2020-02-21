Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reveal having kids was always ‘part of the plan’

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together, but have kept mum on the matter.



According to Us Weekly, adding to the clan was always part of the plan for the power couple, as revealed by a source.

"Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie's plan.”

The insider added, “They've always known they've wanted kids."

The news of Sophie’s pregnancy was broken by Just Jared that revealed that the couple’s “friends and family are super excited for them."

"Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body," a source told Just Jared.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe were seen making a public appearance in Milan, Italy, where the Jonas Brothers was touring recently.