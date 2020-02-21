close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

PSL 2020: Mehwish Hayat says Pakistan capable of hosting major sports events

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Film star Mehwish Hayat, who is very active to promote  Pakistan's  soft image  to the world, rejoiced the  historical   opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League  (PSL) 2020  at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Brimming with the patriotism after attending the  PSL opener, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress  urged  the entire nation to  show the   world that  Pakistan is a peace-loving country and fully capable of  hosting all major sports   events  on its soil.

The recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz took to Twitter and  shared her picture  with the caption:   "Cricket comes home. Great feeling 2 be at the National Stadium tonight & watch international players once again playing cricket in Pakistan. Let's show the world that we are able to host major sporting events again."

Hayat was among thousands of cricket fans who attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 opening ceremony in Karachi.


 

