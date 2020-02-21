PSL 2020: Mehwish Hayat says Pakistan capable of hosting major sports events

Film star Mehwish Hayat, who is very active to promote Pakistan's soft image to the world, rejoiced the historical opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Brimming with the patriotism after attending the PSL opener, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress urged the entire nation to show the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and fully capable of hosting all major sports events on its soil.

The recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz took to Twitter and shared her picture with the caption: "Cricket comes home. Great feeling 2 be at the National Stadium tonight & watch international players once again playing cricket in Pakistan. Let's show the world that we are able to host major sporting events again."

Hayat was among thousands of cricket fans who attended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 opening ceremony in Karachi.





