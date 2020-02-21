close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

Jennifer Aniston still tugs at Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt's heartstrings?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, who had a stellar awards season fashion-wise, has   always been   a  source of  excitement for her millions of fans with her stunning personality.

'The Morning Show' star also  raised  the heart rates of  her exes - Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt - with her ageless style. Whereas, her fans are also dying to get Jennifer Aniston's natural waves,  and want her to rekindle romance with her exes.

Jennifer Aniston's pair  with  Brad Pitt might be  what the  world wants, but Justin Theroux is the ex who still lavishes praise on Jennifer Aniston seemingly to  attract  her. 

On the heels of those Jen-Brad reunion photos (pause to re-process that hand grab) Theroux is also showing some love for his ex-wife by celebrating her birthday on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a silly black-and-white photo of Aniston flexing to his Stories. “… grabbing 2020 and another year just like —” Theroux captioned the image. “Happy birthday B,” he added alongside a heart emoji.



Latest News

More From Entertainment