Salma Hayek cranks up temperature with stunning look in swimsuit

Salma Hayek's popularity does not seem to go down even after 30 years of her career in the showbiz world as the actress still looks stunning at the age of 53.

The 53-year-old Desperado star turned up the heat by sharing the latest picture on Instagram, showing her in a plunging black swimsuit while on a blue boat near a rocky cliff.

Hayek, who recently hit back at trolls over Botox, was also seen leaning down to expose her cleavage in a selfie shared with her millions of Instagram followers.

Earlier, the mother of one has slammed trolls bashing the 'Like a Boss' star over Botox. She rejected the claim and clarified that she does not have Botox.



Salma - who has 12-year-old daughter Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - has previously discussed how she isn't a user of the wrinkle-smoothing treatment and is wary of plastic surgery in general because they are always risks associated with operations.

