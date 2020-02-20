Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying that fuel her insecurities

Hollywood superstar Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight since a considerably younger age, making her more vulnerable towards online abuse and criticism.

Opening up on how she tackles the continuous hatred on the internet, the 16-year-old Stranger Things actor revealed how she may have surged to the top within no time, the path to success was no bed of roses for her either.

Turning to Instagram, Brown shared a heartbreaking video of the online abuse that comes her way.

Along with the video, she wrote in her powerful statement as she turned 16: “16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next.”

“our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. he last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she said.

“but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16,” she added.

