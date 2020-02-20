Gigi Hadid makes startling revelations about her start in modeling career

Gigi Hadid has revealed that she faced a lot of criticism about her body in the early days of her career in the fashion world.

The 24-year-old stunner appeared to be emotional while sharing the bitter facts about her struggle to overcome the challenges she met during her career.



The supermodel, in conversation with a Fashion Magazine, said that the fashion world hasn't always been kind about her body, adding that her high school volleyball-honed curves and muscles were not enthused by the fashion bosses.

The American fashion model said 'it was a body that I loved', adding: 'I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places—I kind of miss it now. At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn't have a runway body.'

Praising the renowned fashion designer, Gigi said it was Gaultier who gave her grand introduction to the catwalks of Paris, reinvigorating her faith in modeling.

'Gaultier was the first designer that let me walk on a runway in Paris, it was in his last ready-to-wear show,' she explained about the Spring/Summer 2015 show.