Justin Timberlake recalls horror show with crowd hurling 'bottles of urine' at him

Justin Timberlake is one voice in America that has been enchanting a number of people all over and while a lot of die-hard fans have been obsessed, some cross bounds and enter the realms of absolute lunacy.



The Cry Me a River singer during an interview on The Graham Norton Show recalled a similar incident where the crowd had gone berserk during one of his concerts with The Rolling Stone, to a point that he had to dodge bottles filled with urine.

“I remember saying to the band before we went on stage, ‘I don’t think this is going to go well. But little did I know, I had no idea how bad it was going to go,” he said.

Shedding more light on the charity event, organized for SARS recovery in Toronto, Canada, Justin explained: “We came on stage and all of a sudden from the first two rows of probably, I think this festival housed half a million people, so that was crazy.”

“But all of a sudden, bottles of urine were then thrown on the stage... It wasn’t always good times for me, you guys,” he added.

Furthermore, he spoke of the trauma that he had to live with following the incident and while he was asked by the organizers to halt show mid-way over the frenzy, he continued to dodge bottles and perform.