Royal family's official website redirects to adult website after glitch

The British royal family’s official web page recently came under the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons as a recent glitch may have caused the world to poke momentary fun on its expense.

What the site experienced can be dubbed as a bit of a doozy. The official page mistakenly linked users to an adult website instead of their charity partners and other patronages.

According to reports by The Mirror and Daily Mail, it was only the royal’s charities and patronages links which experienced this indecent exposure issue, however, it has since been eradicated.

The link also managed to bypass child-lock filters, and easily granted anyone access to X-rated content in a free-for-all royal royale.

Reasons as to how this could possibly occur is something of a mystery at this point. Somehow the coding behind the links malfunctioned and sent royal fans to questionable material, that too a Chinese adult page no less.