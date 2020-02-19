close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

Kim Kardashian, daughter North leave fans in shock with stunning dance moves: WATCH

Wed, Feb 19, 2020

Kim Kardashian and daughter north West have left the fans in awe with their  latest social media post, showing their  brilliance with  stunning  dance moves.

 The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Joined her daughter for a TikTok video to leave a bright smile on the face of her fans.

The clip features Kim and North dancing their heart out Bomba Estéreo’s To My Love. 

Kim, who is very active on social media, shared  the stunning clip on her Instagram.


Tik Tok

Kim revealed that since North is too young for the social media platform, she is not allowed to post the videos but the mother-daughter duo makes a lot of videos and puts them in a draft. 

In the short clip, North can be seen pressing the record button before breaking into her dance movies. Considering this was clearly one of many videos, she might post more soon and we can’t wait. 

