close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt plan secret getaway to rekindle romance?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 19, 2020

The excited fans and friends of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston do not want to see the Hollywood exes away from each other anymore as they are  putting their ears  to the fresh speculation about their secret Getaway.

Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 51 -  who enjoyed married life for five years from 2000 to 2005 - have sparked fresh rumours that the showbiz stars are planing a romantic getaway to celebrate The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor's Oscars win.

The ex couple, who attracted massive  applause after their heartwarming reunion at the SAG awards, will reportedly   be having a  great time together in coming future.

According to fresh, but unconfirmed , reports,  Brad and Jen  are planning to have a short break to relight their flame. The duo would be staying at the hotel as it's the only place outside of their homes where they can be guaranteed anonymity.




Latest News

More From Entertainment