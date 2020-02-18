YouTuber Jake Paul criticised over 'anxiety' tweet

YouTuber Jake Paul recently found himself in hot waters following a tweet that said “anxiety is created by you.”

He had sent out the controversial tweet on Monday that infuriated his followers.

"Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk to a friend.

Paul's followers criticised him for posting insensitive advice on a complex and mental health issue.

"All of us are getting cured of our anxiety disorders from Jake Paul's tweet tonight... honestly a revolutionary moment," said a user taking aim at the YouTuber.

"I really can't believe in 2020 we have Jake Paul of all people telling the masses that mental illness isn't real. I need a nap," said another one.

Later on, while defending his tweet, Paul said on Twitter, "Everyone clowning my tweet but it's now spreading more awareness about anxiety which i didn't even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it."



