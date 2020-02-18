Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui engage in funny Instagram banter

Pakistan superstar Humayun Saeed has dropped a hilarious comment on a video shared by co-star Adnan Siddiqui.



Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he could be seen having a lunch at a local hotel in Lala Musa, the city of Punjab.

In the video, Adnan could be heard saying that he was ready to finish all the feast, including desi parathas, vegetables, daal (pulses) and others.



Commenting on the video, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor called Adnan Siddiqui ‘jhootay’ [liar].

He wrote, “Abay chal jhootay... 2 niwalay se zyada khata nahin tu ...(you liar, you don’t eat more than two bites. Show up these to us, so that we eat and become healthy, lol).



Humayun and Adnan Siddiqui recently collaborated in Mere Paas Tum Ho drama serial.