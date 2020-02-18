John Cena might have just gotten engaged to ladylove Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena has caused his global fan-base to go into a state of frenzy after revealing that things are getting rather serious between him and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.



So much so, that the two are rumoured to have exchanged rings with each other after Shay was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger.

According to a number of media outlets, the WWE wrestler may have recently popped the question in hopes of taking their relationship to the next level.

Recently, a fan named Daniel Dunbar, who was in Belmont Park, San Diego, at the same time as the couple got a photo with kids posing with John with Shay right beside him, and posted it on Instagram.

What caught the attention of fans was a humungous ring decked on Shay’s finger.



Taking a look at John Cena’s Instagram, we can see a cryptic post featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin with the words 'Stone Cold Sweethearts' as well as 'Say Yes' in a purple heart.

All of this indicates that the wrestling star may have proposed Shay for marriage and is engaged to her.

